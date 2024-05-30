iOS 18 is expected to introduce major upgrades to Siri, including improved contextual understanding and a new 'catch-up' feature for notifications. The 'Greymatter Catch Up' functionality is expected to keep users informed on notifications, offering a more efficient and insightful Siri experience.

In an exciting development, iOS 18 is likely to bring significant improvements to Siri, including enhanced contextual understanding and a novel "catch-up" feature for notifications.

According to an exclusive report by AppleInsider (via 9To5Mac), insiders have shared that Siri will gain a deeper comprehension of entities such as individuals, organizations, events, locations, and dates. This upgrade will enable Siri to generate more accurate and insightful replies and summaries.

One of the standout features in iOS 18 could be the "Greymatter Catch Up" functionality, which is anticipated to keep users updated on their notifications while they are away from their devices. This feature, integrated with Siri, will allow users to receive a comprehensive overview of recent notifications, ensuring they stay informed without having to sift through each notification individually. "Greymatter" is reportedly the internal codename Apple is using for these innovative AI capabilities.

Furthermore, AppleInsider reiterates previous reports that Siri will also be equipped with the ability to summarize a wide range of content, from messages to lengthy articles. This advancement means that users can expect Siri to handle on-device queries more efficiently, generate concise summaries of extensive texts, and even transcribe audio recordings, enhancing the functionality of apps like Notes and Voice Memos.

The upcoming update promises a boost in text-to-speech technology, offering Siri more natural and human-like voices. In addition, AI-powered photo editing is set to receive a significant upgrade with a feature dubbed "Clean Up," which allows users to remove unwanted objects from their photos using generative AI techniques. Apple's research papers have previously hinted at text-based photo editing capabilities, where users can simply describe the changes they want to make.

According to Bloomberg, Apple might introduce these AI features in iOS 18 as a beta or preview, marking a rare instance of transparency in the tech industry's approach to new technology rollouts.

With these advancements, iOS 18 is poised to enhance user experience significantly, bringing smarter, more intuitive, and powerful tools to Apple devices.



