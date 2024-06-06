In a recent development, it is anticipated that Apple will introduce a range of AI-driven features for its Mail app in the forthcoming iOS 18, as revealed by sources cited by AppleInsider (via 9To5Mac). This initiative, reportedly dubbed Project Blackpearl, promises significant enhancements aimed at streamlining email management and improving user experience.

One of the standout features includes the introduction of Smart Replies, allowing users to instantly respond to emails with AI-generated suggestions. This functionality is designed to expedite communication, particularly beneficial for customer service representatives handling numerous emails with similar content, adds the report.

Furthermore, Siri is set to play a pivotal role in this update. Users will have the ability to draft their own replies and then instruct Siri to modify the tone, making it more professional, friendly, or concise. This feature aims to enhance the personalization and professionalism of email correspondence.

Reportedly, the search capabilities within the Mail app are also expected to receive a major boost. The enhanced search function will not only scan the text of emails but also include contacts, locations, and locally stored documents, thereby making it easier for users to locate specific information.

In addition to these features, the Mail app will leverage AI to categorize incoming emails automatically. This will help users manage their inboxes more efficiently by sorting emails into categories such as Commerce, News, Other, Promotions, Social, and Transaction.

Another anticipated enhancement is Siri's ability to summarize text. This will extend beyond emails to include messages, notifications, notes, social media posts, and even longer articles and news pieces, providing concise summaries and aiding in information management.

These AI advancements in the Mail app are expected to be unveiled during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), underscoring the company’s commitment to integrating artificial intelligence to enhance user productivity and communication.

