Apple WWDC 2024: iOS 18 Mail App could get AI upgrades for better email management, report
Apple could reportedly introduce AI-driven features for its Mail app in iOS 18, including Smart Replies, enhanced search, and automatic email categorization. Siri will help draft and modify email tones, and summarize texts. These updates aim to improve email management and user productivity.
In a recent development, it is anticipated that Apple will introduce a range of AI-driven features for its Mail app in the forthcoming iOS 18, as revealed by sources cited by AppleInsider (via 9To5Mac). This initiative, reportedly dubbed Project Blackpearl, promises significant enhancements aimed at streamlining email management and improving user experience.