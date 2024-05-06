Apple WWDC 2024: iOS 18 to get AI boost with an efficient and powerful Siri, suggest researchers
Apple’s WWDC 2024 on June 10 may reveal the new AI features for iOS 18. Speculation suggests Apple's focus on enhancing Siri, with research on small language models (SLMs) and multimodal AI. Further advancements include ReALM, Ferret-UI, and Keyframer, but details remain speculative.
Apple enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, slated for June 10, as it could mark a significant turning point for the tech giant's approach to its flagship devices, particularly the iPhone. Speculation abounds that Cupertino-based Apple will unveil its highly anticipated artificial intelligence (AI) strategy and introduce groundbreaking features with the release of iOS 18.