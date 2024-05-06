Apple’s WWDC 2024 on June 10 may reveal the new AI features for iOS 18. Speculation suggests Apple's focus on enhancing Siri, with research on small language models (SLMs) and multimodal AI. Further advancements include ReALM, Ferret-UI, and Keyframer, but details remain speculative.

Apple enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, slated for June 10, as it could mark a significant turning point for the tech giant's approach to its flagship devices, particularly the iPhone. Speculation abounds that Cupertino-based Apple will unveil its highly anticipated artificial intelligence (AI) strategy and introduce groundbreaking features with the release of iOS 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recent reports have delved into Apple's published research papers, shedding light on the company's vision for the future. The Verge, in particular, has highlighted Apple's focus on enhancing Siri, the virtual assistant integral to the iPhone experience. Apple's research papers suggest a concerted effort to develop a more efficient and intelligent Siri, potentially revolutionizing user interaction with the iPhone.

A notable focus in Apple's research papers is on small language models (SLMs) designed to operate independently within devices. One such model, ReALM (Reference Resolution As Language Model), is touted for its ability to perform tasks prompted by contextual language input. Analysts speculate that ReALM could play a pivotal role in enhancing Siri's capabilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, Apple's research introduces a multimodal AI model dubbed ‘Ferret-UI,' aimed at executing precise tasks related to user interface screens while interpreting and acting upon open-ended language instructions. This innovation hints at a future where verbal commands could seamlessly replace traditional finger gestures for iPhone navigation.

Among other notable advancements, Apple's research introduces Keyframer, a tool purportedly capable of generating animations from static images, and an AI model for image editing. These innovations could significantly enhance the functionality of the Photos app, allowing users to perform complex edits with ease.

However, it is essential to note that these speculations are based solely on Apple's published research papers, and there is no guarantee that they will materialize into features. The true extent of Apple's AI vision will be revealed during the keynote session at WWDC 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

