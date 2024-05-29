Apple WWDC 2024: Apple's WWDC 2024 is just a few weeks away, and the company has confirmed the date and timing for the keynote event. This year's WWDC is expected to be one of the biggest yet, offering developers and attendees a closer look at new software upgrades and AI advancements that Apple has been developing over the past few years.

The company has not officially hinted at any specific AI news, but Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, has been vocal about its plans recently, which is hardly surprising now that the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 is just around the corner.

Apple WWDC 2024 Keynote Date, Timing, and Where to Watch

Apple WWDC 2024 will start on June 10 and continue until June 14. The main keynote event is scheduled for Monday, June 10, at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST for viewers in India). You can visit the Apple Events page on the first day to get all the updates from the live keynote or tune in to Apple’s YouTube page, where the keynote will be live-streamed.

What to Expect at Apple WWDC 2024: AI, iOS 18, and More

The Apple WWDC 2024 keynote will surely feature the unveiling of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS updates, and the latest macOS version for respective devices. Apple is also likely to publicly address its AI developments, possibly for the first time.

The company is reportedly working on its own version of GenAI features that will be integrated on-device for the new iPhone 16 models. iOS 18 is expected to be the most significant upgrade in years, including further options to customize the home screen and a new version of Siri.

Additionally, Apple is said to be in discussions with OpenAI and Google regarding a potential deal to run their AI applications on iPhones, which could also be confirmed at the event.

