Apple WWDC 2024: Keynote event date, time, what to expect; anticipated launches including iOS 18, AI innovations
Apple WWDC 2024: Apple's WWDC 2024 is just a few weeks away, and the company has confirmed the date and timing for the keynote event. This year's WWDC is expected to be one of the biggest yet, offering developers and attendees a closer look at new software upgrades and AI advancements that Apple has been developing over the past few years.