Apple WWDC 2024: Siri overhaul to AI integration, here's everything we expect
Apple's AI strategy at WWDC includes practical features for daily use, optional beta versions for new capabilities. Emphasis on privacy and security with on-device or cloud-based AI functions. Updates for Siri, Photos, Mail, Voice Memos, and iOS 18 customization.
Apple Inc. is set to reveal its ambitious vision for artificial intelligence at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday. Historically, Apple has been known for entering new product categories after their establishment, as seen with the iPhone, Apple Watch, and Vision Pro. The company then leverages its design and user experience expertise to make a significant impact.