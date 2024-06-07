Apple WWDC 2024: Siri overhaul to AI integration, here's everything we expect

Apple's AI strategy at WWDC includes practical features for daily use, optional beta versions for new capabilities. Emphasis on privacy and security with on-device or cloud-based AI functions. Updates for Siri, Photos, Mail, Voice Memos, and iOS 18 customization.

Apple Inc. is set to reveal its ambitious vision for artificial intelligence at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday. Historically, Apple has been known for entering new product categories after their establishment, as seen with the iPhone, Apple Watch, and Vision Pro. The company then leverages its design and user experience expertise to make a significant impact.

This time, Apple reportedly aims to do the same with AI, planning to integrate the technology deeply into its core apps and features while maintaining a strong emphasis on privacy and security, reported Bloomberg.

As per the wire, the highlight of the keynote, which kicks off at 10 a.m. Pacific time and typically spans about two hours, will be Apple's new AI system called Apple Intelligence. This system will be featured in the upcoming versions of the iPhone, iPad, and Mac operating systems. Insiders report that Apple has also partnered with OpenAI to power a ChatGPT-like chatbot, marking a significant collaboration in the tech industry. Additionally, new software updates for the Vision Pro headset, Apple Watch, and TV platforms will be showcased.

Key AI Integrations Apple’s AI strategy could involve embedding artificial intelligence into as many apps as possible to enhance daily user experiences. Unlike the flashy AI technologies that generate images or videos, Apple’s approach focuses on practical, broadly appealing features. These new capabilities will be optional, allowing users to choose whether or not to enable them. Notably, these features will be introduced as a beta version, requiring users to have an iPhone 15 Pro or a newer model, or an iPad or Mac with at least an M1 chip.

The AI functions will leverage both Apple’s own technology and OpenAI’s tools, utilizing either on-device processing or cloud-based computing, depending on the task. Despite previous criticisms of cloud-based data processing, Apple is expected to highlight the robust security measures implemented in its data centers, including secure chip features, to mitigate privacy concerns. Apple will assure users that it will not build user profiles from their data, and will provide transparency reports to confirm that personal information remains private and secure.

AI-Powered Summarization and Assistance Among the new AI capabilities, summarization features stand out. These will allow users to quickly recap articles and web pages in Safari, and summarize meeting notes, text messages, and emails. A new catch-up feature will enable users to review missed notifications efficiently.

Additionally, AI will enable the iPhone to generate automatic responses to emails and text messages. Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, will also receive a major overhaul with large language models, enhancing its ability to control individual features and actions within apps. Users will eventually be able to issue complex commands involving multiple actions, though this feature may not be available until next year.

Xcode, Apple's app development software, will also see AI integration similar to Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot, which assists in code completion. However, this feature is expected to be released to third-party developers next year.

Enhanced Apps and Customization Several apps could receive significant updates. The Mail app is likely to gain a feature to automatically categorize incoming messages, similar to Gmail. Voice Memos will include automatic transcription capabilities, bringing it in line with competitors. The Photos app will incorporate new AI-powered editing tools for enhancing images or removing unwanted elements.

In a move to offer more customization, iOS 18, codenamed Crystal, is likely to allow users to place app icons freely on the home screen and customize icon colors. This is one of the most significant updates to the iPhone home screen since its inception. The Control Center will also see improvements, including the ability to rearrange shortcut buttons and new widgets.

The Settings app could also undergo a redesign for better navigation and organization, while the Messages app will introduce new effects, Tapback options, and the ability to schedule messages. Apple will also launch a Passwords app, an alternative to 1Password and LastPass, building on its existing iCloud Keychain feature.

Looking Ahead While WWDC typically focuses on software, hardware announcements are also possible. However, no major hardware reveals are expected this year. Instead, the conference could lay the groundwork for future products, such as the new health features for upcoming Apple Watches and enhanced AirPods set to launch later this year. The AI features announced will support the sales of new iPhones and Macs with upgraded chips in the coming year.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

