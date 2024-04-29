Apple WWDC 2024 updates: iOS 18 to get major overhaul with advanced Siri, AI-driven features and more, suggests Gurman
iOS 18 is expected to be unveiled at WWDC 2024, promising significant changes focusing on AI-driven features. Notable updates could include redesigned iPhone apps, Siri enhancements, improved Home Screen customization, RCS messaging, and AI-powered Safari.
As Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference approaches, all eyes are on the rumored significant changes coming with the iOS 18 update. Set for June 2024, WWDC is expected to unveil a major overhaul of the iPhone operating system, centered on artificial intelligence and a suite of new software features.