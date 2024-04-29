As Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference approaches, all eyes are on the rumored significant changes coming with the iOS 18 update. Set for June 2024, WWDC is expected to unveil a major overhaul of the iPhone operating system, centered on artificial intelligence and a suite of new software features. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who provides insights into Apple's plans, iOS 18 will see a complete redesign of several popular built-in iPhone apps, including Photos, Mail, Notes, and Fitness. Notably, the Calculator app will gain additional features and make its debut on the iPad, offering a much-anticipated update for iPad users.

The insights from Gurman indicate that iOS 18 might be Apple's most significant iPhone update yet, featuring a range of AI-driven enhancements. Among these new features are automatically created playlists on Apple Music and AI-based writing support in Pages and Keynote. A distinguishing factor is Apple's focus on running AI tasks directly on the iPhone, reducing dependence on cloud servers, though some high-end features could be exclusive to the latest iPhone 16 models. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Siri, Apple's virtual assistant, is also in line for a significant upgrade with AI advancements. Users can expect more natural conversations with Siri, enhanced Spotlight search, and improved Shortcuts automation. Apple's approach to AI technology could involve its proprietary large language model or collaboration with other major players like Google or OpenAI.

One of the most anticipated features in iOS 18 is a new way to customize the Home Screen. Users might soon be able to place app icons wherever they choose, allowing for blank spaces, custom rows or columns, and a more flexible iPhone layout. This could be a welcome change for those seeking a more personalized smartphone experience.

Another potential update in iOS 18 is the adoption of the RCS messaging standard, bridging the communication gap between iPhone and Android users. RCS messaging offers enhanced features such as high-resolution photo sharing, improved group chats, and read receipts across platforms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Safari, Apple's browser, could also see AI-powered improvements, potentially incorporating a browsing assistant similar to existing tools in other browsers. The Calculator app is set for a revamp, featuring a history bar for past calculations and enhanced unit conversion tools. Meanwhile, the Notes app could soon support complex mathematical equations, catering to students and professionals alike.

Apple Maps is poised for enhancement, with new topographic maps that include elevation data and marked trails. This could be a significant addition for outdoor enthusiasts and hikers.

Lastly, iOS 18 may bring a "hearing aid mode" to AirPods Pro, potentially building on the existing Conversation Boost feature. Additional updates are expected for CarPlay, Freeform, and other applications. However, these details remain speculative until Apple's official announcement at WWDC 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!