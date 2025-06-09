Apple WWDC 2025 event today: When and where to watch the LIVE-Stream?

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference is set to begin in Cupertino today, with the iPhone maker set to announce the latest software updates for all its platforms. Although Apple has fallen behind its competitors in the AI race, with the rollout of its Apple Intelligence features proving patchy, the company hopes to divert attention from these concerns as it showcases its new innovations today.

WWDC 2025: When and where to watch? WWDC 2025 will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California from 10am PT (10:30PM India time). The live-stream of the event will be available to watch on YouTube, Apple's website and the Apple app. Meanwhile, the on-demand playback of the event will also be available to watch after it ends.

WWDC 2025: What to expect? The most significant development likely to be announced at this year's WWDC is the change in the naming scheme for software versions, which will now align with the year. This means that the new version of iPhone software will not be called iOS 19, but iOS 26, and similarly, the new versions of software for other Apple products will be called iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and so on.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the standout announcement at this year's WWDC could be a new user interface for all of Apple's operating systems based on visionOS. This new interface will reportedly feature digital glass, with more use of light and transparency throughout the UI. Tool and tab bars are expected to have a new look, and app icons and other buttons are also likely to be redesigned. Users may also be given the option of accessing a quick list of options when clicking on a button.