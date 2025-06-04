Apple WWDC 2025: How to watch the keynote and what all to expect

Apple is set to kick off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from 9 to 13 June 2025, with the keynote event scheduled for 9 June at 10 a.m. PT (10:30 p.m. IST). The highly anticipated event will be streamed live via Apple’s official event webpage and YouTube channel, offering developers and fans worldwide a front-row seat to the latest innovations.

As per tradition, the tech giant is expected to unveil significant updates across its suite of operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. This year’s conference, however, could mark a turning point in Apple’s software evolution, with sweeping changes anticipated not just in visual design, but also in functionality across its native apps.

iOS 26 and Unified Versioning One of the most notable developments expected at WWDC 2025 is a possible shift in Apple’s operating system naming convention. Reports suggest that the company may leap ahead to “iOS 26”, skipping several numerical iterations to bring the iOS versioning in line with its other platforms. This move is likely aimed at simplifying version consistency across Apple’s ecosystem.

Intelligent Enhancements to Native Apps A major focus of this year’s updates lies in Apple's built-in applications. According to a report by 9To5Mac, iOS 26 is anticipated to introduce artificial intelligence-driven features, particularly within the Messages app. Users may soon benefit from automatic translations of both sent and received messages, enabling more seamless multilingual conversations. Additionally, Apple is reportedly working on integrating polls within chats, potentially with smart suggestions generated based on the flow of the conversation.

In the Music app, users could see animated album artwork extended to the lock screen. This would create a visually rich experience, as full-screen animations accompany currently playing tracks—an aesthetic enhancement aimed at deepening user engagement.

Apple Notes, meanwhile, is expected to adopt Markdown export functionality. This improvement would allow users to transfer notes in a widely used plain-text format, closing the gap between Apple’s native app and competing third-party note-taking tools that already support the feature.