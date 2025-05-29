Apple WWDC 2025: iOS 26, ‘Solarium’ redesign, major AI push and everything we expect

Apple's WWDC from June 9-13 could reveal major updates, including a rebranding of its operating systems to iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and more. The redesign, dubbed 'Solarium', may focus on aesthetics and practical enhancements, while introducing AI advancements and a dedicated gaming application.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated29 May 2025, 06:34 PM IST
As anticipation builds for Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from 9–13 June, fresh leaks and media reports suggest the tech giant is gearing up for one of the most significant updates to its software ecosystem in years, complete with a sweeping rebranding and bold design shift.
As anticipation builds for Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from 9–13 June, fresh leaks and media reports suggest the tech giant is gearing up for one of the most significant updates to its software ecosystem in years, complete with a sweeping rebranding and bold design shift.

iOS 26, not 19: A new era in naming

In a radical departure from tradition, Apple is expected to rename its operating systems based on the last two digits of the upcoming year. That means the next iPhone software, originally anticipated as iOS 19, will instead debut as iOS 26. This new naming convention will apply across the board, including iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 — all aligning with the year of release in 2025.

The change, reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, marks a branding refresh that underscores the scale of updates Apple has planned.

Fresh features across devices

Beyond aesthetics, the new software updates are tipped to include a range of practical enhancements. A redesigned, minimalist Camera app will likely focus on simplicity with just two tabs: photos and videos. AirPods may gain real-time translation capabilities, while Messages is set to receive quality-of-life improvements such as FaceTime integration and easier back navigation.

Meanwhile, watchOS updates could introduce long-awaited health tracking tools — including blood pressure and glucose monitoring.

Gaming gets a boost?

Apple is also speculated to be developing a dedicated gaming application, expected to debut at WWDC and launch later this year. This new platform could consolidate games, leaderboards, messaging, and achievements, and come pre-installed on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TV devices.

‘Solarium’: A visual overhaul inspired by visionOS

Internally dubbed “Solarium,” Apple’s upcoming user interface redesign could be described as one of the most significant in its history. Likely to draw heavily from the design language of visionOS, the update may promise a sleeker, more unified aesthetic across all devices.

Users can expect glass-like translucency in apps, floating windows, pill-shaped tab bars, rounded controls, shimmer effects on the lock screen, and elongated toggles in the Settings menu. These visual changes are anticipated to bring a modern, cohesive look across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

AI advancements and ‘Apple Intelligence’

Artificial intelligence remains high on Apple’s agenda. While many of the “Apple Intelligence” features announced in 2024 are yet to arrive, the company is expected to outline its next steps at the conference.

Among the AI-powered upgrades under development could be a smarter, redesigned Siri, an AI-based doctor feature for the Health app, and intelligent battery optimisation features. Although full rollouts may be staggered into 2026, Apple is likely to offer a preview of how AI will become more deeply embedded in its software.

