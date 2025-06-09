Apple WWDC 2025 LIVE Updates: Revamped iOS 26, SIRI upgrades and what more to expect

Apple WWDC 2025 Live updates: Winners of Apple Design Awards 2025 Apple WWDC 2025 Live updates: Each year, Apple honours outstanding apps and games through its prestigious Design Awards, recognising innovation and excellence across multiple categories. For 2025, the company has named 12 winners, showcasing standout creations from developers around the world. Among the winners, Speechify was recognised in the Inclusivity category, while the game Balatro took home the award for Delight and Fun.

Apple WWDC 2025 Live updates: Revamped Messages, updates to Lock Screen Album Art and more While major updates to iOS, macOS, and other operating systems are anticipated at WWDC, a recent report suggests that Apple may also unveil a few smaller yet noteworthy enhancements. The Messages app is likely to receive a new feature enabling automatic translation of messages. Meanwhile, the Apple Music app on iOS 26 could introduce support for animated album artwork on the Lock Screen, adding a more dynamic visual element to the listening experience.

Apple WWDC 2025 Live updates: How and when to watch Keynote Apple is set to kick off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at Apple Park in Cupertino later today, where the tech giant is expected to unveil a host of software upgrades across its device ecosystem. The keynote, scheduled to begin at 10 AM Pacific Time (10:30 PM IST), will be streamed live via YouTube, Apple’s website, and the official Apple app, with playback available on demand afterwards.

This year’s WWDC arrives at a critical juncture for the company. Despite Apple’s global dominance in hardware, it has struggled to keep pace with rivals in the rapidly evolving AI space. Its rollout of Apple Intelligence features has faced delays and inconsistent implementation across devices, prompting growing scrutiny. However, today’s announcements aim to refocus the conversation around innovation and future strategy.

Apple WWDC 2025 Live updates:New Naming Convention and iOS 26 Perhaps the most symbolic shift will likely be the change in how Apple labels its software versions. Instead of continuing with the traditional numerical progression (which would have introduced iOS 19), Apple is expected to align its operating system names with the calendar year. This means that the upcoming versions could be titled iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and so on—marking a fresh start and a more intuitive naming system for users and developers alike.

Apple WWDC 2025 Live updates: A VisionOS-Inspired Design Language According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the most eye-catching change could be a comprehensive redesign of the user interface across Apple’s platforms. Borrowing heavily from visionOS, the new UI is expected to incorporate translucent layers and more pronounced lighting effects—what has been described internally as “digital glass”. This aesthetic will bring a cleaner, more futuristic appearance, with redesigned toolbars, tab layouts, and app icons.

Users may also gain access to context-sensitive controls, with buttons triggering quick menus of relevant actions—streamlining interaction and improving productivity across apps.

Apple WWDC 2025 Live updates: App Upgrades and Smarter AI Integration Apple is also reportedly revamping key apps such as Phone, Safari, and Camera, particularly on iOS and iPadOS. The Camera app could see enhanced manual controls and AI-powered image optimisation, while Safari may get smarter web content summarisation and reading modes.

Notably, AI will play a more prominent behind-the-scenes role this year. While Apple has so far taken a more conservative approach to generative AI compared to competitors, it is expected to introduce system-level AI improvements. These include features aimed at extending battery life by intelligently managing background tasks and optimising app performance.

Apple WWDC 2025 Live updates: What Lies Ahead While hardware is not expected to take centre stage at this year's event, WWDC 2025 may serve as a crucial moment for Apple to reassert its relevance in a rapidly shifting tech landscape. With a reimagined user interface, deeper AI integration, and a strategic reset in branding, Apple hopes to convince both developers and consumers that its next chapter is just beginning.