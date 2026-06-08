Apple WWDC 2026 LIVE Updates: iOS 27, Siri AI revamp, macOS 27 expected; keynote begins at 10:30 PM

Apple CEO Tim Cook will be addressing his last WWDC keynote as the veteran tech leader takes the stage at Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California. While Apple making its customary iOS, iPadOS, macOS announcements at WWDC is nothing new, this year is special because of all the AI advancements we would see from the company.

When and where to watch WWDC 2026 keynote?

The WWDC 2026 keynote is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM Pacific Time (PT), or 10:30 PM in India.

As always, Apple will livestream the event on its official website, the Apple TV app and the company's YouTube channel.

We have also embedded a direct streaming link to the event below. You can also follow Mint's live coverage throughout the event for all the major announcements as they happen.

What to expect from Tim Cook's announcements?

Apple will announce iOS 27, along with the latest versions of macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS and visionOS. However, the spotlight is expected to be on Siri and Apple Intelligence featuresas the company looks to strengthen its AI offerings amid growing competition from Samsung and Google Pixel devices.

While the company will most likely give a peek at what the revamped Siri could look like, something it introduced back in 2024. There could also be announcements regarding a chatbot-style Siri app, new AI I-powered editing tools for the Photos app, and Visual Intelligence upgrades for the Camera app.

Apple could also make it easier to create Shortcuts by allowing users to generate automations using natural language prompts.

Top 5 things to know

1) Apple's WWDC 2026 keynote begins today at 10:30 PM IST from Cupertino, California.

2) Viewers can watch the event live on Apple's website, the Apple TV app and Apple's official YouTube channel.

3) Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27 alongside updates for macOS 27, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS and visionOS.

4) Siri and Apple Intelligence are likely to be the biggest focus areas, with reports pointing to Apple's biggest AI push yet and a major Siri upgrade.

5) Apple could support all iPhones launched after iPhone 11 series for the new iOS 27 update.

Stay tuned to this live blog for all the major announcements from WWDC 2026, including new features, India rollout details, supported devices and release timelines.