Apple WWDC Event 2024 Live Updates: All eyes on Tim Cook's keynote address

Apple WWDC Event 2024 Live Updates: Tim Cook led Apple is all set to introduce the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, VisionOS and WatchOS at the companies' Worldwide Developer conference 2024 event in California today.
While WWDC is a software focused event for years, Apple has often used occassion to also unveil some of its premium offerings like Macbooks or iPads. However, rumors suggest that Cupertino based tech giant is no mood to give attention to its hardware offerings this time around. Instead, Apple is likely to make full use of the power of AI to provide a massive overhaul to its operating systems.
Reportedly, Apple has already signed a deal for powering generative AI features in iOS 18. The official announcement of this agreement is likely to be made today. Meanwhile, talks are likely still going on with Google for brining Gemini's capability to iOS.
Apple WWDC Event 2024 Live Updates: Apple may introduce a new Passwords app
Apple WWDC Event 2024 Live Updates: As per a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is likely to ead of the WWDC event, to introduce a new Passwords app with iOS 18 to make it easier for users to log in to their favourite websites and software.
Gurnman states that the new app will help users generate and track their passwords. It is likely to be powered by Apple's iCloud Keychain service and could be available on the next versions of iPadOS, macOS, iOS and VisionOS.
The Passwords app might include a list of user logins, grouped into different categories such as accounts, Wi-Fi networks and passkeys. Apple could make the whole process seamless by allowing users to autofill saved passwords into websites and apps. Passwords could also act as an authenticator app, supporting verification similar to Google's Authenticator app.
Apple WWDC Event 2024 Live Updates: Apple's AI features will be opt-in
Apple WWDC Event 2024 Live Updates: Reportedly, Apple's new AI capabilities are likely to be opt-in, meaning they won't be enabled by default and users will have to manually enable them. Furthermore, most of these AI tasks are likely to be performed on the device, which Apple could use as an opportunity to carry forward its privacy-focused image in the age of AI.
Apple WWDC Event 2024 Live Updates: Apple testing Siri to understand more ‘natural language’ commands
Apple WWDC Event 2024 Live Updates: A new leak from Apple Insider has revealed that Apple is training Siri to understand more 'natural language' commands, apart from the direct commands that the voice assistant already recognises. Apple is reportedly aiming to get its AI used to the natural language, speech patterns, sentence structures and instructions that Siri is likely to receive from the end users.
To accomplish this task, Apple is testing Siri by adding some superfluous details along with the task the user is trying to accomplish. For example, in addition to direct commands such as "Show me pictures of my cat", Apple is also testing additional commands that relate to the user wanting to set up a blog, or in some cases, feeling lazy or nostalgic.