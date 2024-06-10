Apple WWDC Event 2024 Live Updates: All eyes on Tim Cook's keynote address

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 04:24 PM IST

Apple WWDC Event 2024 Live Updates: Apple to unveil latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, VisionOS, and WatchOS at WWDC 2024 event in California. Rumors suggest focus on AI-powered software overhaul, with generative AI features in iOS 18 and potential deal with Google for Gemini's capability.