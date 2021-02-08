AppleCare and other phone protection plans: Who should—and shouldn’t—buy them

Cell carriers tend to charge the most. AT&T’s phone insurance is $15 a month, more than any of the 10 plans I compared. It does, however, offer impressive perks, including same-day device replacement or repair, up to three claims a year, $29 screen repair, theft-and-loss coverage and unlimited space in AT&T’s Photo Storage app. Even if you never use those other perks, at least you know you can actually make use of that photo storage.