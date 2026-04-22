Apple CEOs: From Michael Scott and Steve Jobs to Tim Cook and John Ternus — how they shaped the company

Apple is preparing for a major leadership transition, with Tim Cook set to step down in September and John Ternus taking over. Since Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak founded the company 50 years ago and wowed the world with its computers, its corner office has been a seat of technological power for many who have occupied it. Over time, that role has evolved alongside Apple’s own growth and ambitions.

Here’s a look at Apple’s chief executives over the years:

1. Michael Scott (1977 to 1981)

A year after Apple was founded by Jobs and Wozniak, Scott, who had previously worked at semiconductor trailblazers Fairchild Semiconductor and National Semiconductor, was brought in to provide experienced oversight. He described his role in a 2011 interview with Business Insider as managing the operational details, including moving the company into manufacturing and handling the broader business side.

Michael Scott

2. Mike Markkula (1981 to 1983)

Mike Markkula, Apple’s first angel investor and chairman, is often referred to as the company’s third co-founder alongside Jobs and Wozniak. During his time as CEO, he also contributed technically by writing some of the early software for the Apple II, one of the company’s first successful computers. In a 1997 interview with The New York Times, early Apple marketing executive Floyd Kvamme said Markkula was a major contributor who preferred focusing on products rather than seeking public attention.

Mike Markkula

3. John Sculley (1983 to 1993)

John Sculley joined Apple from PepsiCo, where he had served as a marketing executive and later president. During his decade-long tenure, Apple’s revenue grew from $800 million to $8 billion. However, his time at the company was also defined by a power struggle with Jobs over Apple’s direction, which ultimately resulted in Jobs leaving the company in 1985.

Advertisement

John Sculley

4. Michael Spindler (1993 to 1996)

Michael Spindler, who had been Apple’s chief operating officer, became CEO during a challenging period for the company. His tenure drew criticism from customers and investors as Apple struggled with inaccurate demand forecasts, declining market share, and a price war that hurt its profitability. He later acknowledged that his personality influenced how the situation unfolded. Apple’s board removed him in 1996.

Michael Spindler

5. Gilbert Frank Amelio (1996 to 1997)

Gilbert Amelio, formerly president of National Semiconductor and a member of Apple’s board, took over when the company was in severe financial trouble. He implemented cost-cutting measures, cancelled several projects, including an operating system and laid off about one-third of Apple’s workforce. During his tenure, Apple acquired NeXT for $427 million, bringing Jobs back to the company after his 1985 departure.

Gilbert Frank Amelio

6. Steve Jobs (1997 to 2011)

Steve Jobs, who co-founded Apple at the age of 21, went on to become its most iconic leader, though his journey was not without setbacks. After being forced out in 1985 following his conflict with Sculley, he founded NeXT, a company focused on building computers for higher education and professional markets. When he returned to Apple in 1997, he led a dramatic turnaround, restoring the company’s fortunes and setting it on a path of rapid growth. Under his leadership, Apple introduced groundbreaking products such as the iMac, iPod, iPhone and iPad, reshaping industries including music and telecommunications.

Steve Jobs

7. Tim Cook (2011 to 2026)

After Jobs died of cancer in 2011, Cook, his longtime deputy, became CEO. He had joined Apple in 1998 from computer manufacturer Compaq and became chief operating officer in 2007. In that role, he transformed Apple’s inventory management and built the global supply chain that enabled the company to produce hundreds of millions of devices each year. During his tenure as CEO, Apple grew into a company valued at more than $4 trillion, generating over $110 billion in annual revenue. Cook also expanded Apple’s services business and strengthened its relationships in Washington and China.

Tim Cook

8. John Ternus (from September 2026)

John Ternus joined Apple in 2001 and began his career on the product design team, working on display technologies for the Mac. He later became a key deputy to longtime engineering leader Dan Riccio. As Riccio’s responsibilities expanded, Ternus took on a broader role, eventually overseeing hardware engineering teams across major product lines, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Vision Pro. When Riccio stepped back in 2021, Ternus succeeded him as senior vice president, taking charge of the physical design and engineering of nearly all Apple products.

Advertisement

Ternus will become Apple’s eighth CEO since its founding 50 years ago.