Apple’s $1,999 foldable iPhone Duo preorder sells out in minutes, deliveries pushed to late January

Apple’s first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, saw preorders sell out within minutes of opening on Friday, with delivery estimates extending from 23 October to late January, according to Yahoo Finance's report.

Priced at $1,999 in the US, the device marks Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone market, where rivals such as Samsung and Google have spent years developing their products and building market share. The early preorder response offers an indication of initial interest in Apple’s latest premium device, although the company has not disclosed the number of units available during the first preorder window.

According to the report, the iPhone Duo features a 5.4-inch external display and a 7.6-inch foldable inner screen. Its nano-texture finish is designed to reduce glare, while the display’s central crease is intended to be barely visible.

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Apple iPhone Duo: Features and multitasking capabilities The book-style foldable smartphone introduces new ways to use applications on an iPhone. Users can run two apps side by side or open two windows of the same application simultaneously. Applications can also transition between the external and internal displays as the device is opened or folded.

The iPhone Duo can be positioned like an open laptop on a desk, allowing users to view content on the upper screen while navigating the lower half. Its Standing Mode lets users position the device like a tent to watch videos or use it as a bedside clock.

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The camera system includes wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle rear cameras, along with Apple’s Center Stage front camera, which helps keep users in view during video calls. The device also features an under-display camera for FaceTime, according to Yahoo Finance.

Apple has entered the foldable segment after rivals, including Samsung and Google, established their presence in the category. Yahoo Finance noted that Apple has previously entered product markets after competitors helped develop them, with AirPods and Apple Watch becoming major products following their respective launches.

Foldable phones remain a niche segment Despite the early interest in the iPhone Duo, foldable smartphones account for a relatively small share of global handset shipments.

According to market research firm IDC, manufacturers were projected to ship 1.25 billion smartphones in 2025, of which foldable devices were expected to account for 20.6 million units.