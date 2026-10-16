Apple’s $1,999 foldable iPhone Duo preorder sells out in minutes, deliveries pushed to late January

Apple’s first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, saw preorders sell out within minutes of opening on Friday, with delivery estimates extending from 23 October to late January, according to Yahoo Finance's report.

Priced at $1,999 in the US, the device marks Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone market, where rivals such as Samsung and Google have spent years developing their products and building market share. The early preorder response offers an indication of initial interest in Apple’s latest premium device, although the company has not disclosed the number of units available during the first preorder window.

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According to the report, the iPhone Duo features a 5.4-inch external display and a 7.6-inch foldable inner screen. Its nano-texture finish is designed to reduce glare, while the display’s central crease is intended to be barely visible.

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Apple iPhone Duo: Features and multitasking capabilities The book-style foldable smartphone introduces new ways to use applications on an iPhone. Users can run two apps side by side or open two windows of the same application simultaneously. Applications can also transition between the external and internal displays as the device is opened or folded.

The iPhone Duo can be positioned like an open laptop on a desk, allowing users to view content on the upper screen while navigating the lower half. Its Standing Mode lets users position the device like a tent to watch videos or use it as a bedside clock.

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The camera system includes wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle rear cameras, along with Apple’s Center Stage front camera, which helps keep users in view during video calls. The device also features an under-display camera for FaceTime, according to Yahoo Finance.

Apple has entered the foldable segment after rivals, including Samsung and Google, established their presence in the category. Yahoo Finance noted that Apple has previously entered product markets after competitors helped develop them, with AirPods and Apple Watch becoming major products following their respective launches.

Foldable phones remain a niche segment Despite the early interest in the iPhone Duo, foldable smartphones account for a relatively small share of global handset shipments.

According to market research firm IDC, manufacturers were projected to ship 1.25 billion smartphones in 2025, of which foldable devices were expected to account for 20.6 million units.

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Apple expects foldable smartphones to account for around 10% of the market by 2029, according to Yahoo Finance. Counterpoint Research’s latest Foldable Smartphone Market Forecast also projected that cumulative lifetime shipments of foldable devices would surpass 100 million units by the end of 2026.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.