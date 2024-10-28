Apple’s 11th-generation iPad expected to arrive with A16 chip and familiar design in 2025
The 11th-generation iPad is anticipated for an early 2025 release, likely coinciding with the iPad Air and iPhone SE 4. While maintaining design similarities to the 10th-generation model, it is expected to feature improved performance, potentially through an A16 chip.
California-based Apple is expected to launch an updated version of its entry-level iPad in early 2025, according to a report from Bloomberg. The anticipated 11th-generation iPad is slated for a release in the US spring months, likely between March and May next year.
