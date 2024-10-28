The 11th-generation iPad is anticipated for an early 2025 release, likely coinciding with the iPad Air and iPhone SE 4. While maintaining design similarities to the 10th-generation model, it is expected to feature improved performance, potentially through an A16 chip.

California-based Apple is expected to launch an updated version of its entry-level iPad in early 2025, according to a report from Bloomberg. The anticipated 11th-generation iPad is slated for a release in the US spring months, likely between March and May next year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This timeline is rumoured to coincide with the arrival of other highly anticipated Apple products, including the new iPad Air and the iPhone SE 4, which has been awaited by many Apple enthusiasts.

Reports suggest that the forthcoming 11th-generation iPad may retain the design features of its predecessor, the 10th-generation model. However, while specific details of the processor are yet to be confirmed, it is widely expected that the latest iPad will offer enhanced performance, furthering its appeal in the entry-level tablet segment. This boost in speed and efficiency could be achieved through an upgraded chip, potentially the A16, aligning with Apple's historical approach to incremental yet impactful enhancements in processing power.

Interestingly, the timing of this update has raised questions, as Apple has typically maintained a two-year product cycle for its iPads. The last entry-level iPad, the 10th generation, was released in November 2022 with an A14 Bionic chipset and a 10.9-inch LCD screen.

Based on this schedule, a new model would have been due in 2024. Analysts speculate that Apple’s decision to delay could be linked to compatibility issues between the anticipated A16 chip and Apple’s burgeoning artificial intelligence capabilities. It is possible that Apple is holding off on launching the 11th-generation iPad until it can introduce AI-ready hardware, thus skipping a 2024 release.

Meanwhile, Apple recently launched the iPad Mini 2024 in India. This compact, high-powered tablet, featuring the A17 Pro chip—also present in the latest iPhone 15 Pro models—has already generated substantial excitement among Apple's Indian user base. The Wi-Fi model of the iPad Mini 2024 is priced from ₹49,900, while the cellular variant starts at ₹64,900.