Apple’s 18.8-inch foldable device delayed, iPhone 18 Fold still on track for 2026: Jeff Pu

Apple's much-anticipated entry into the foldable device segment may face a significant delay, with a new report suggesting the company’s 18.8-inch foldable product will not enter mass production in late 2026 as initially expected. The device is now unlikely to be unveiled before early 2027.

According to a research note from Jeff Pu of GF Securities, cited byMacRumors, Apple’s plans for a larger foldable display have been pushed back. The delay impacts the production and potential launch timeline of what many speculate could be a foldable tablet or a new category of Mac device. The product was previously expected to begin mass production in the final quarter of 2026, but this now appears uncertain.

iPhone 18 Fold remains unaffected? Despite the setback for the larger foldable, Apple’s smaller foldable handset, rumoured to be part of the iPhone 18 series, seems unaffected. The analyst maintains that the so-callediPhone 18 Fold is still on track for a potential September 2026 launch, aligning with the tech giant’s traditional annual iPhone release schedule.

Pu also commented on Apple’s forthcoming iPhone 17 series, which is due in September 2025. According to his assessment, the upgrades in the iPhone 17 lineup may be modest compared to previous years, with more significant changes expected to arrive with the iPhone 18 range in 2026.

The 18.8-inch foldable device, if launched, is expected to offer a dual-use experience, functioning both as a high-end tablet and a compact MacBook alternative. Apple’s approach appears to align with a growing trend in the tech industry where devices are increasingly designed to serve multiple purposes in a single form factor.

What previous reports suggested Reports had previously suggested that both of Apple’s foldable devices, the large-screen model and the foldable iPhone, were planned to enter mass production around the same time. However, this latest development implies a staggered timeline, with Apple potentially debuting its first foldable iPhone ahead of the larger hybrid device.

The iPhone 18 Fold, once released, is expected to compete directly with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold line, marking Apple’s first foray into the foldable smartphone segment.