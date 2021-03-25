The 2020 version of Apple’s iPhone may be catching up with some of the top Android phones in the market today. While the company usually outperforms Android devices on processor speeds, its display has fallen behind in terms of refresh rate. According to a new report , the display on the 2020 edition of the iPhone — the iPhone 13 series — will have a variable refresh rate.

According to the report, the displays are being supplied by Samsung Display, which will be converting one of its optical light emitting diode (OLED) product lines to accommodate low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) panels. LTPO is a backplane technology for OLED displays, which allows companies to produce variable refresh rates. Apple’s 2020 iPhones have been criticised by both reviewers and users for limiting refresh rates to 60Hz.

Refresh rate is the number of times a display shows a particular image, which is important to improve the overall user experience. Android smartphone makers like OnePlus, Samsung etc. have used this feature to good effect to enhance the user interface (UI) on their devices. In fact, the report said Samsung has already used these LTPO panels on the Galaxy Note 20 series. The feature is also useful for video playback, since high refresh rates are better for sports and other fast-paced content.

To be clear, Apple isn’t a stranger to high refresh rates either. The company offers a technology called ProMotion on its iPad Pro tablets, which delivers variable refresh rates between 60Hz and 120Hz. Android phones from Samsung, Asus, OnePlus, Xiaomi and many others have also used similar technology to offer high or variable refresh rates on their devices.

The iPhone 13 series is expected in the second half of the year. While Apple did face production delays thanks to the pandemic last year, the company is expected to meet its usual deadlines this year.

