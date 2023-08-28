Apple's 2024 iPad Pro lineup could feature M3 Apple Silicon chip and OLED displays: Mark Gurman

Apple's 2024 iPad Pro lineup could feature M3 Apple Silicon chip and OLED displays: Mark Gurman1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 12:29 PM IST
Apple is reportedly planning a major overhaul for its iPad Pro lineup in 2024, with the introduction of the M3 Apple Silicon chipset and OLED displays. The new models are likely to come in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, potentially replacing the current 12.9-inch version. Apple may also enhance the Magic Keyboard accessory. However, this information remains unofficial until confirmed by Apple.