Apple's 2024 iPad Pro lineup could feature M3 Apple Silicon chip and OLED displays: Mark Gurman

Apple is reportedly planning a major overhaul for its iPad Pro lineup in 2024, with the introduction of the M3 Apple Silicon chipset and OLED displays. The new models are likely to come in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, potentially replacing the current 12.9-inch version. Apple may also enhance the Magic Keyboard accessory. However, this information remains unofficial until confirmed by Apple.

The California based tech giant is aiming to regain its foothold in the tablet market through the forthcoming iPad Pro. While the iPad Pro has seen minor enhancements in processing power, display quality, and camera capabilities since 2018, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests a substantial transformation might be on the horizon. Gurman's Power On newsletter highlights Apple's intentions to provide the iPad Pro with a significant update, potentially one of the most substantial in over ten years.

According to the report, Apple intends to incorporate its upcoming Apple Silicon chip, the M3, into the iPad Pro lineup. These iPad Pros, codenamed J717, J718, J720, and J721, are expected to debut in 2024 and will notably sport OLED displays. This aligns with a prior Omdia report hinting at similar developments.

Gurman also disclosed that the upcoming iPad Pro is set to be available in two dimensions: 11 inches and 13 inches. This represents a slight variation from the existing 12.9-inch model offered by Apple at a notable price of $1099.

In addition to the iPad Pro, Apple might undergo a makeover of its highly regarded accessory, the Magic Keyboard. As outlined in the report, this could involve integrating a larger trackpad, creating a more laptop-esque experience compared to the existing configuration. Gurman indicates that the M3-powered iPad Pro is unlikely to be unveiled before Spring or Summer 2024, effectively ruling out a 2023 launch.