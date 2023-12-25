Apple's 2024 tech vision: From New iPads to Apple GPT - everything expected
Apple's upcoming releases include the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, Apple GPT AI model, Apple Watch Series 10 with MicroLED display and blood pressure monitoring, new iPads with M3 chip, and the AirPods 4 with ANC feature.
Apple introduced the iPhone 15 series just a few months later, featuring Dynamic Island across all four models. Additionally, Apple unveiled its latest Apple Silicon chipset, the M3. These gadgets represent the most recent technological advancements introduced by Apple in 2023. HT Tech reported that looking ahead to 2024, the company is anticipated to roll out further innovations, including the release of Apple GPT, Vision Pro, AirPods 4, and various other developments.