Apple's 2024 tech vision: From New iPads to Apple GPT - everything expected

Apple introduced the iPhone 15 series just a few months later, featuring Dynamic Island across all four models. Additionally, Apple unveiled its latest Apple Silicon chipset, the M3. These gadgets represent the most recent technological advancements introduced by Apple in 2023. HT Tech reported that looking ahead to 2024, the company is anticipated to roll out further innovations, including the release of Apple GPT, Vision Pro, AirPods 4, and various other developments.

Apple Vision Pro

The inaugural mixed-reality headset from Apple boasts a distinctive spatial computing feature, enabling users to immerse themselves in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications and functionalities. Although initially unveiled in June 2023, reports suggest that Apple is gearing up for its official release in January, with Apple Store staff undergoing training in preparation for the launch.

Apple GPT

In the earlier part of this year, reports surfaced indicating that Apple had created an in-house service resembling ChatGPT. This service aids employees in testing new features, summarizing text, and responding to questions using the knowledge it has acquired. In July, Mark Gurman asserted that Apple was actively developing its own AI model. The core of this extensive language model (LLM) initiative revolves around a new framework known as Ajax. The application similar to ChatGPT, playfully dubbed "Apple GPT," is merely one of the numerous potential applications that the Ajax framework can facilitate.

Apple Watch Series 10

Even though Apple has already unveiled two new smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2, during its Wonderlust event, there are reports indicating that the company is in the process of developing a distinctive smartwatch to mark the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch. Referred to as either Apple Watch X or Series 10, this smartwatch is anticipated to represent a significant redesign for the Apple Watch. Potential features include a MicroLED display, a blood pressure monitoring capability, and a magnetic band attachment system.

New iPads

Apple is said to be gearing up for the release of new iPads, and there are indications that some of them may be equipped with the M3 chip. According to Mark Gurman, significant upgrades are expected for at least two iPad models, namely the iPad Pro and iPad Air. The iPad Pro might see enhancements such as an OLED display, a refreshed design, and the inclusion of the M3 chip. On the other hand, the iPad Air is likely to feature the M2 processor and is anticipated to be available in two sizes, 10.9 inches and 12.9 inches, although it will still be slightly smaller than the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models.

AirPods 4

Apple is preparing to launch the upcoming iteration of its popular AirPods, referred to as the Apple AirPods 4, according to information from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The Apple AirPods 4 will be released in two variants, catering to different price ranges and serving as replacements for both the AirPods 3 and the more budget-friendly AirPods 2. These new AirPods will showcase a revamped appearance, drawing inspiration from a combination of the current AirPods and the AirPods Pro, featuring shorter stems. The redesigned case for the AirPods 4 will incorporate built-in speakers for Find My alerts and will adopt a USB-C charging port, replacing the previous Lightning port. Additionally, the premium version of the AirPods 4 will include the coveted Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature, previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!