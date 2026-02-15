Apple's 2026 roadmap may include home hub, cameras and refreshed HomePod mini

Apple is said to be preparing a busy year for its hardware line-up in 2026, with a particular focus on expanding its presence in the smart home. While more ambitious plans such as household robots are tipped for 2027, the nearer-term roadmap points to a wave of more familiar but strategically important devices.

HomePod mini refresh expected According to a report from MacRumors, Apple is likely to introduce an updated HomePod mini in 2026. The second-generation model is not expected to change much on the outside, though new colour options are reportedly on the table.

Internally, the speaker could see a meaningful upgrade. The new HomePod mini is said to feature an updated S-series chip derived from the Apple Watch Series 10, alongside possible improvements to sound quality and real-time computational audio. Connectivity upgrades are also expected, including Bluetooth 5.3 and a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip.

Pricing is unlikely to shift, with the compact smart speaker expected to retain its current $99 price point.

A new home hub takes centre stage Alongside the HomePod mini, Apple is reportedly developing a dedicated home hub designed to act as a central control point for the household. The device would allow users to manage smart home accessories, make calls, play music, check the weather, browse photos and view shared calendars, all in one place.

Rumours suggest the hub will feature presence sensors to detect when someone enters the room, while an integrated camera could identify who is speaking. This would enable personalised content and app suggestions for different family members.

The home hub is expected to include Face ID, built-in speakers and an A18 chip to support Apple Intelligence features. Rather than offering a full App Store, it would run a curated selection of Apple’s own apps such as Safari, Apple Music, Notes, Calendar, Photos and Apple News.

Two versions are said to be in development. One would mount directly on a wall, while another would sit on a speaker base similar in style to the HomePod mini.

Security and doorbell cameras in the pipeline Apple’s smart home ambitions may also extend to security hardware. The company is reportedly working on its own indoor security cameras designed to integrate tightly with Apple Home and the forthcoming home hub.

There are also rumours of a doorbell camera equipped with Face ID, potentially allowing it to recognise visitors and interact with a compatible smart lock. Any Apple-branded cameras are expected to support HomeKit Secure Video with end-to-end encryption, though further details remain scarce.