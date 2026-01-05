Subscribe

Apple’s 2nm A20 Pro chipset could make iPhone 18 Pro more expensive: Report

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models could become more expensive as Apple adopts TSMC’s advanced 2nm A20 Pro chipset. Rising chip production costs may force a price hike, alongside major design and camera upgrades expected in 2026.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated5 Jan 2026, 09:23 AM IST
According to a report from Taiwanese publication Money.udn, Apple is expected to use TSMC’s advanced 2nm manufacturing process for its upcoming A20 and A20 Pro chipsets.
Apple’s next flagship iPhones are already generating buzz, and a new report suggests buyers may have to pay more for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Rising manufacturing costs, particularly around Apple’s next-generation chipset, are reportedly putting pressure on pricing decisions.

2nm chip technology may drive up costs

According to a report from Taiwanese publication Money.udn, Apple is expected to use TSMC’s advanced 2nm manufacturing process for its upcoming A20 and A20 Pro chipsets. TSMC, Apple’s long time chip partner, is the world’s largest contract semiconductor manufacturer.

While the move to 2nm technology should deliver notable improvements in performance and power efficiency over the current 3nm chips, it comes with a sharp increase in production costs. The report claims a 12-inch silicon wafer produced on the 2nm process now costs around $30,000, up significantly from roughly $20,000 for 3nm wafers.

AI-generated image of the alleged iPhone 18 Pro colour in coffee colour.

A20 chip reportedly far more expensive

As a result, the estimated per-unit cost of Apple’s A20 or A20 Pro chipset could rise to nearly $280 for the iPhone 18 series. That would represent an increase of about 87 per cent compared with the A19 Pro, and a dramatic jump from earlier generations.

The A20 Pro is expected to power the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and Apple’s long rumoured foldable iPhone, all of which are tipped to launch together. The standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e are said to use a slightly less powerful A20 chip instead.

What to expect from the iPhone 18 Pro

Beyond the new processor, the iPhone 18 Pro models are rumoured to feature a significant front design refresh. Reports suggest that Apple may drop the Dynamic Island in favour of a punch-hole selfie camera, combined with under-display Face ID technology.

Other leaks point to a refined single tone colour finish, replacing the dual tone look seen on recent Pro models. The camera system could also gain a variable aperture main lens, offering users greater creative control over depth of field.

Apple Inc
