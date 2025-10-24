Apple’s A20 chips could make iPhone 18 the fastest yet – Here’s why

Apple is reportedly preparing two versions of its next-generation iPhone processor – the A20 and A20 Pro. These chips are expected to power the iPhone 18 series. The details come from a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo by the account Mobile Phone Chip Expert, known for sharing accurate information on Apple’s chip plans (first spotted by MacRumors).

A20 for Standard Models, A20 Pro for High-End Devices? According to the post, the standard iPhone 18 will likely feature the A20 chip, while the A20 Pro could be reserved for the iPhone 18 Pro models and the much-rumoured foldable iPhone. The report did not clarify which chip, if any, will be used in the anticipated entry-level iPhone 18e or a potential second-generation iPhone Air.

Transition to 2nm Technology Reportedly, this dual-chip approach mirrors Apple’s previous releases, including the A18/A18 Pro and A19/A19 Pro, making the A20/A20 Pro split a predictable but notable step in the evolution of Apple silicon. The A20 series is expected to mark Apple’s transition to TSMC’s advanced 2nm process, a shift from the 3nm technology used in the A17 Pro through A19 Pro chips.

This reduction in manufacturing process is likely to deliver improved performance and energy efficiency, offering more substantial year-on-year gains than usual. Some rumours suggest that certain A20 chips may feature RAM integrated directly onto the same wafer as the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine, rather than being positioned separately and connected via a silicon interposer. This integration could reduce chip size and further enhance efficiency.