Apple’s A20 chips could make iPhone 18 the fastest yet – Here’s why

Apple is reportedly developing A20 and A20 Pro chips for the iPhone 18 series, with the A20 for standard models and A20 Pro for high-end devices, including the foldable iPhone. The new chips are expected to use TSMC’s 2nm process for improved performance and efficiency.

Govind Choudhary
Updated24 Oct 2025, 03:19 PM IST
Apple is reportedly preparing two versions of its next-generation iPhone processor – the A20 and A20 Pro.
Apple is reportedly preparing two versions of its next-generation iPhone processor – the A20 and A20 Pro. (Apple)

Apple is reportedly preparing two versions of its next-generation iPhone processor – the A20 and A20 Pro. These chips are expected to power the iPhone 18 series. The details come from a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo by the account Mobile Phone Chip Expert, known for sharing accurate information on Apple’s chip plans (first spotted by MacRumors).

A20 for Standard Models, A20 Pro for High-End Devices?

According to the post, the standard iPhone 18 will likely feature the A20 chip, while the A20 Pro could be reserved for the iPhone 18 Pro models and the much-rumoured foldable iPhone. The report did not clarify which chip, if any, will be used in the anticipated entry-level iPhone 18e or a potential second-generation iPhone Air.

Transition to 2nm Technology

Reportedly, this dual-chip approach mirrors Apple’s previous releases, including the A18/A18 Pro and A19/A19 Pro, making the A20/A20 Pro split a predictable but notable step in the evolution of Apple silicon. The A20 series is expected to mark Apple’s transition to TSMC’s advanced 2nm process, a shift from the 3nm technology used in the A17 Pro through A19 Pro chips.

Also Read | Life-saving Apple Watch feature you must turn on today: How to activate it

This reduction in manufacturing process is likely to deliver improved performance and energy efficiency, offering more substantial year-on-year gains than usual. Some rumours suggest that certain A20 chips may feature RAM integrated directly onto the same wafer as the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine, rather than being positioned separately and connected via a silicon interposer. This integration could reduce chip size and further enhance efficiency.

Staggered iPhone Launches Expected

Apple is reportedly planning staggered iPhone releases starting next year. The report indicates that the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the foldable iPhone could launch in September 2026, although it remains uncertain whether a second-generation iPhone Air will debut alongside these devices. A subsequent launch in March 2027 may see the release of the iPhone 18e and the standard iPhone 18. If the timeline holds, the A20 Pro would be unveiled in 2026, with the A20 following in 2027.

Also Read | Apple tests iOS 26.1: What’s new and what’s coming next
Apple Inc
