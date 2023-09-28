Apple's affordable Vision Pro 2 delayed until 2027: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo
Apple's budget-friendly variant of the Apple Vision Pro wearable spatial computer may have been canceled, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Initial mixed reality headset shipments may also be lower than expected, with Kuo estimating 400,000-600,000 units instead of the anticipated one million.
