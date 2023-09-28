Apple's affordable Vision Pro 2 delayed until 2027: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple's budget-friendly variant of the Apple Vision Pro wearable spatial computer may have been canceled, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Initial mixed reality headset shipments may also be lower than expected, with Kuo estimating 400,000-600,000 units instead of the anticipated one million.

The Apple Vision Pro, a much-anticipated wearable spatial computer from Apple, is expected to be released in early 2024. However, there are reports indicating that the speculated budget-friendly variant of this innovative device might have been canceled, as per renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Kuo's most recent Medium article, supported by insights from component suppliers, it is suggested that Apple's initial mixed reality headset shipments could potentially be lower than what the market initially expected during the first year. While industry forecasts had initially anticipated Apple to ship around one million units, Kuo's estimation falls within a more conservative range of "up to 400,000–600,000 units." This aligns with previous reports that also projected a more moderate production volume.

Kuo has also indicated that the rumored budget-friendly iteration of the Apple Vision Pro, originally anticipated to be released one year after the flagship model's debut, could potentially have been canceled entirely. This contrasts with earlier assertions made by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who had suggested that Apple was actively working on a successor to the Apple Vision Pro, including a more economical model set to launch by the close of 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Based on Kuo's assessment, it seems that the Apple Vision Pro 2 will not be available in the market until the initial half of 2027. This implies that Apple does not currently have any imminent plans to introduce fresh spatial computers, whether they be budget-friendly or high-end, in the foreseeable future.

This change in Apple's wearable strategy recalls a report from July that hinted at significant reductions in Apple Vision Pro production forecasts. Luxshare, Apple's Chinese contract manufacturer, was said to be targeting the production of "less than 400,000 units" of the first-generation Apple Vision Pro within its first year.

Earlier this year, Apple revealed its spatial computer at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) and confirmed its expected launch in early 2024. During this period, Zeiss also shared information about prescription optical inserts designed for the headset. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

