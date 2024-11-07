Apple’s affordable Vision Pro to feature glass backplane and Samsung displays: Report
Apple is reportedly working on a budget-friendly Vision Pro mixed reality headset, which is expected to debut in a few years. The new model may utilize a lower-cost display technology while maintaining high visual quality, potentially delaying its release until 2027.
Apple is reportedly in the early stages of developing a more affordable version of its Vision Pro mixed reality headset, which debuted in the United States in April at a premium price of $3,499 (approximately ₹2.95 lakh). The Vision Pro has yet to reach markets like India, but reports suggest the tech giant is keen to broaden its appeal by creating a lower-cost alternative that may arrive in a few years.