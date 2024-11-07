Explore
Business News/ Technology / News/  Apple's affordable Vision Pro to feature glass backplane and Samsung displays: Report
Apple’s affordable Vision Pro to feature glass backplane and Samsung displays: Report

Livemint

Apple is reportedly working on a budget-friendly Vision Pro mixed reality headset, which is expected to debut in a few years. The new model may utilize a lower-cost display technology while maintaining high visual quality, potentially delaying its release until 2027.

According to a report by The Elec, Apple aims to cut costs by switching to a less expensive display technology that maintains a high pixel density. (Reuters)Premium
According to a report by The Elec, Apple aims to cut costs by switching to a less expensive display technology that maintains a high pixel density. (Reuters)

Apple is reportedly in the early stages of developing a more affordable version of its Vision Pro mixed reality headset, which debuted in the United States in April at a premium price of $3,499 (approximately 2.95 lakh). The Vision Pro has yet to reach markets like India, but reports suggest the tech giant is keen to broaden its appeal by creating a lower-cost alternative that may arrive in a few years.

According to a report by The Elec, Apple aims to cut costs by switching to a less expensive display technology that maintains a high pixel density. The first-generation Vision Pro features an OLED on Silicon (OLEDoS) display with a dense 3,391 pixels per inch (ppi). However, Apple is said to be considering a display for the upcoming headset with a reduced pixel density of around 1,500ppi. While this is just over half of the Vision Pro’s current specification, it remains significantly higher than that of standard smartphone displays, ensuring that the visual experience remains sharp.

To achieve this, Apple may replace its OLEDoS panel with Samsung’s White OLED with Colour Filter (W-OLED+CF) technology. This alternative display system uses a colour filter to convert the white OLED output into rich colours, allowing Apple to maintain vibrant visuals at a lower cost. Instead of the silicon backplane found on the Vision Pro, Apple’s affordable headset could use a glass backplane, which is more cost-effective but slightly thicker.

Apple is reportedly aiming to integrate the colour filter into the thin-film encapsulation on a single sheet of glass to avoid adding extra thickness to the display. Samsung is expected to be the main supplier of these high-density W-OLED+CF panels, with specifications tailored to Apple’s unique requirements.

While Apple enthusiasts may be eager to see this more affordable mixed reality headset, recent predictions by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggest it may not be released before 2027. Apple’s lengthy development cycle, coupled with the complex technology involved, means fans will likely have to wait several years for further updates.

 

 

Published: 07 Nov 2024, 08:55 PM IST
