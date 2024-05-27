Apple's AI journey takes shape with iOS 18 ‘Preview’: Mark Gurman hints at new emojis, music app updates and more
Apple is gearing up for WWDC to unveil its latest AI advancements, including a reported collaboration with OpenAI and interest in Google's Gemini model. Gurman hints at a soft launch strategy for upcoming iOS 18 update, sparking speculation on AI features for core iOS apps.
Apple's highly anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is just on the horizon, and the tech world is abuzz with excitement as Apple gears up to unveil its latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). With recent news of Apple's collaboration with OpenAI and its keen interest in Google's Gemini model, speculation is rife about the company's AI strategy.