Apple's highly anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is just on the horizon, and the tech world is abuzz with excitement as Apple gears up to unveil its latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). With recent news of Apple's collaboration with OpenAI and its keen interest in Google's Gemini model, speculation is rife about the company's AI strategy.

Renowned Apple analyst Mark Gurman, in a recent report for Bloomberg, has shed light on what to expect from the upcoming iOS 18 update, which is slated to be released initially as a Beta or Preview version before its official rollout later in September. This soft launch strategy suggests that Apple's AI innovations may still be in the oven, not quite ready for prime time.

While Apple has been playing catch-up in the AI race, the company is gearing up for a significant leap forward this year to rival the likes of Google and Samsung. While Google has been making waves with its AI endeavors, including recent shifts towards image generation and comprehensive AI summaries, Apple is approaching its AI evolution with careful consideration.

Gurman notes that the AI features expected in iOS 18 are not yet fully developed. However, there is much speculation about how AI will power core iOS apps such as Safari, Notes, Messages, and Siri. Among the anticipated features are voice memo transcription, enhanced Spotlight capabilities, and intelligent email and text suggestions.

One particularly intriguing development is Apple's reported work on generative AI for emojis, allowing users to create custom emojis tailored to any occasion. This could potentially revolutionize emoji usage, offering users a whole new level of personalization beyond Apple's existing catalog of options.

As WWDC approaches, the question remains: how will Apple showcase these AI features, especially given the delay in their development? Will Apple be able to catch up with leading brands, or does it still have significant ground to cover in the AI race? Only time will tell as Apple steps out of the shadows and unveils its plans for the future.

