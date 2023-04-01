Apple's AirPods Pro case may soon feature a display for app interaction2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 03:08 PM IST
- According to the patent application, the new Apple AirPods Pro case display will not only allow users to interact with apps but also convey information through haptic signals.
Tech giant Apple has reportedly submitted a patent application for an AirPods Pro case featuring a display, with the US Patent and Trademark Office having approved the patent in September 2022. This new feature is expected to allow users to interact with apps such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Maps via a graphical user interface (GUI) on the case's screen. The redesign of the AirPods Pro case could provide a more seamless user experience for those using Apple's audio wearables.
