Apple's alarm glitch: UK users complain of being left stranded by silent morning

iPhone users in the UK face alarm malfunctions, causing them to be late for work and appointments. The issues are linked to the iOS 17 'Attention Aware' feature, which misreads sleeping users.

In a frustrating twist for iPhone users across UK, many have found themselves late for work, school, or crucial appointments due to malfunctioning alarms on their devices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Newsweek, the Cupertino based Apple has confirmed that there are indeed issues with their iPhone alarms, leaving countless users scrambling for reliable wake-up solutions.

As per the publication, the problem has gained significant traction on social media, with TikTok becoming a platform for venting frustrations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For instance, a middle school teacher from Manchester, posting under the username @teachmiddleschoolinstyle, went viral with a video that amassed over two million views in days. She shared her ordeal of waking up late only after a timely text message, not her iPhone's alarm. "I Googled it, and apparently, this is happening to a lot of people. We can create a support group for this," she humorously suggested, as per the report.

Her comments section was rife with similar tales of woe. One user, @owen_u, asked if anyone else had experienced the alarm displaying on the screen but failing to make a sound - a common thread among the responses.

Moroever, the report highlights that the root of the problem might lie with the "Attention Aware" feature, introduced with iOS 17, which uses the phone's camera to detect if the user is looking at their device, adjusting volume accordingly. However, this feature appears to be misinterpreting sleeping users as awake, thus silencing alarms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple has reportedly acknowledged the issue, but for now, users are advised to turn off "Attention Aware" or manually check their alarm and notification settings. However, these solutions have not been foolproof for everyone, pushing some to revert to traditional alarm clocks. As one user, @that_white_ram94, posted, "After 18 years, I had to buy a real alarm clock because my £2,000 phone apparently can't."