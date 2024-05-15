Apple's alleged roadmap leaks: Foldable iPhones, OLED MacBooks, and AR Glasses on the horizon
An alleged roadmap outlining Apple's forthcoming product launches and feature upgrades has surfaced online, stirring anticipation among tech enthusiasts. The purported leak, shared by prominent tipster J. Reve (@Revegnus1) on X, provides a glimpse into what could be expected from the Cupertino-based tech giant over the next few years.