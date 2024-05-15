An alleged roadmap outlining Apple's forthcoming product launches and feature upgrades has surfaced online, stirring anticipation among tech enthusiasts. The purported leak, shared by prominent tipster J. Reve (@Revegnus1) on X, provides a glimpse into what could be expected from the Cupertino-based tech giant over the next few years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the leaked image, Apple's lineup from 2023 to 2027 showcases a series of notable releases. Earlier this year, the company introduced the Vision Pro and iPad models featuring OLED displays, as indicated in the leaked roadmap.

Among the highlights, the leak suggests that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are poised for an upgrade to 8GB of RAM, a notable bump from the current 6GB configuration. Additionally, future iterations of the iPhone SE are anticipated, with the iPhone SE 4 possibly debuting in 2025 boasting a 6.1-inch OLED display and a 48-megapixel primary camera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Looking ahead, 2026 appears to be a pivotal year for Apple, with rumors pointing to the launch of a foldable iPhone alongside an array of other products. The foldable iPhone is purported to feature a 6-inch cover screen and an 8-inch inner display, along with LLW DRAM and an under-display IR sensor. Furthermore, Apple is speculated to introduce an OLED MacBook, a refreshed iPad Air, and a smaller iPad mini, all sporting OLED displays.

Additionally, whispers of an affordable version of the Vision Pro XR headset entering the market in 2026 have piqued interest among consumers.

As anticipation mounts, 2027 promises to be another significant year for Apple, with whispers of a foldable 20-inch iPad and the much-anticipated debut of AR Glasses. The latter is rumored to boast 1.4-inch RGB screens utilizing MicroOLED or MicroLED panels, marking a potential leap forward in augmented reality technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the leaked roadmap aligns with previous rumors, caution is advised, as the authenticity of such leaks can often be uncertain. Nevertheless, the tantalizing glimpse into Apple's future product pipeline has undoubtedly sparked excitement within the tech community.

