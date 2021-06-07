Apple’s annual developer conference caps a tense year

The year of discontent began at last year’s WWDC, when Apple said it planned to introduce new privacy tools in its iOS 14 mobile operating system. Developers, including Facebook, complained that it would disrupt their ad businesses. In-app ads are often targeted at users based upon data about their activity online, which is collected by apps. Developers spent months puzzling out new strategies to deal with Apple’s privacy-policy changes, which now require users to agree to being tracked.

