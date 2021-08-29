Apple’s App Store class-action settlement: What does it mean for developers?

The company said it would set aside $100 million to compensate certain U.S. developers who distributed apps through the App Store on or after June 4, 2015 and April 26 of this year. The settlement class includes developers who made less than $1 million a year. While some developers in the class could receive payments of $30,000, roughly 74% are slated to get $500 or less.

