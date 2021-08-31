NEW DELHI : Technology giant Apple’s rumoured augmented reality (AR) glasses may take almost five more years. According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the long-awaited AR glasses will apparently be released in the “middle of the decade". They will also be the final major product category that Apple’s current CEO, Tim Cook , oversees.

The report also said that the company is working on the Apple Car, which is expected to launch around the same time as the AR glasses. The company usually holds three big product launches, during the first, second and third quarter of the financial year, which means that the AR glasses may be part of Apple’s roadmap sometime in 2025.

News on Apple’s AR glasses have been doing the rounds for over two years now. The company launched the AR Kit platform, which allows developers to build augmented reality software for Apple’s services. It has also been improving cameras on the iPhone and iPad, using Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) sensors alongside its cameras, which improve the AR capabilities of these devices.

Former KGI Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo had noted earlier that a “helmet type" device will be launched for virtual reality (VR), which will be launched in 2022. He had also said that the AR headset will follow in 2025. Kuo also said that Apple will launch AR contact lenses sometime between 2030-40.

Further, the AR glasses are expected to use micro-LED displays from Sony, along with an independent power supply and storage. The company’s new M1 chips, which have been powering its personal computing products since last year, have proved that Apple can deliver a significant amount of power from really small chips. It’s possible that such chips will be used on its headsets as well.

