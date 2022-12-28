Apple’s best bet against China might be India

Nonetheless, India has its own challenges: inadequate infrastructure and a weak upstream and downstream electronics supply chain, to name two. Locally sourced components in the Indian smartphone ecosystem account for only about 14% to 15% of the total, with the rest being imported, according to Counterpoint data. About four-fifths of those imports come from China. India also cannot match China in terms of the central government’s ability to set priorities and bring local governments to heel. In India, each state largely implements its own business policies. And India has had its own problems with violent labor disputes, including one at a factory run by Apple-supplier Wistron in 2020.