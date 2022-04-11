Apple’s big bet on India gets bigger still

Crucially, China is among the top two markets for Apple, accounting for more than a fifth of the total iPhone sales in 2021. India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia together accounted for 3.5% of iPhone sales, according to Counterpoint. India requires export-friendly policies, strong trade ties with Western countries and heavy investment in shipping and logistics to rise above the pack. A dramatic shift in the production landscape in the next two to three years is unlikely, said Hanish Bhatia, a senior analyst at Counterpoint. The electronics industry has requested for tax exemptions, a lower cost of power and reduction in land rents among other incentives to make electronics manufacturing in India more competitive.