Apple's ‘big week’ announcements begin from today: iPhone 17e, new iPads, budget MacBook and everything expected

Apple is all set to introduce a number of new products this week that could include the new MacBooks, iPads and the iPhone 17e. While Apple has announced an event on 4 March, the company is tipped to launch the devices beforehand.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also hinted at a multi-day launch rollout in a post on X where he wrote, “A big week ahead. It all starts Monday morning!”

The post by Cook suggests that the first of the big Apple launches could be slated for today. Meanwhile, the company has not given an official time for the unveiling of the new products but the Cupertino-based tech giant is known to publish its press release announcements around 9 AM to 10 AM ET, around 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM India time.

What could Apple launch this week? Apple is planning to launch at least five new products between 2-4 March and among the headliners could be a low-cost MacBook, iPads and the iPhone 17e, as per a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Here's everything we expect so far:

1) iPhone 17e: The biggest launch by Apple this week could be the iPhone 17e which could offer some key improvements on its predecessor while coming at the same $599 price point. The phone is expected to come with an A19 processor with 8GB of RAM to help run the Apple Intelligence features.

The phone is expected to finally adopt Dynamic Island which is expected to give the phone a more modern look compared to the notch-style design on its predecessor.

The phone is also expected to come with the same 18MP Center Stage selfie shooter as the iPhone 17 lineup. The phone is also said to come with the updated C1X modem which was earlier seen on the iPhone Air and is expected to offer around 2 times faster speeds than its predecessor.

2) Entry-level iPad and M4 powered iPad Air: Apple could launch the iPad Air with an M4 chip along with an entry-level iPad with the A18 processor. As per a report by 9to5Mac, both the iPads are expected to come with the same design language as their predecessors but the biggest upgrade on the entry-level iPad could be support for Apple Intelligence with the introduction of the A18 processor.

3) MacBooks: Apple is expected to make major upgrades in the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lineup this week. The company is expected to unveil 14-inch and 16-inch versions of the M5 Pro and M5 Max powered MacBook Pro.