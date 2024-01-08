Apple's durability test! iPhone survives 16,000-foot fall from Alaskan Airlines flight: Here's what happened
An iPhone survived a 16,000-foot fall from an Alaska Airlines flight after the plane's window shattered mid-air. The phone was found in working condition with a hard case for protection.
In a remarkable testament to the durability of Apple's iPhones, an incident in Portland has surfaced, showcasing the survival of one such device after a staggering 16,000 feet fall from an Alaska Airlines flight.
The iPhone, which was found on the Barnes Road, has actually displayed resilience as it remained in perfect condition despite the extreme fall. The device was not only functional but still had half its battery life, with in-flight mode activated and SOS mode engaged.
In response to the alarming midair incident, Alaska Airlines temporarily suspended the operation of its 65 Boeing 737-9 aircraft. The incident involved the blowing out of a window and part of the fuselage, leading to an emergency landing in Oregon. Fortunately, the flight landed safely with 174 passengers and six crew members on board.
