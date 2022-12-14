Apple’s EU move to help Indian techies

While India does not have a equivalent regulation such as the DMA to take on Big Tech, lawyers said the involvement of CCI could be key to enforcing rules on the likes of Apple. “While India’s proposed Digital India Act, or Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022, do not hold direct parallels to the EU DMA to regulate BigTech, we have seen the CCI directing remedies to achieve the same result in specific cases against Big Tech. Apple’s EU move may set guiding principles for more such verdicts, even in the absence of a specific law," said Anisha Chand, partner, competition and antitrust practice at law firm Khaitan & Co..