Apple’s FaceTime will finally be accessible from Windows and Android

The company didn’t announce an exact launch date for Facetime on Android and windows, but said it will be available on the web, which means people will be able to join Facetime calls through web browsers, the way they do on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, WebEx and other video collaboration tools right now. Facetime will allow users to share a link to a call with others, so that they can join from the browser.

