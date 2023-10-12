Apple is gearing up to unveil its highly-anticipated Festive Season promotions across its range of products, which might include iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple iPods, and more. The renowned tech giant, headquartered in California, has initiated an official countdown, confirming that it will unveil enticing discounts on October 15th. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the landing page on Apple India's official website, a wide array of Festive Season discounts on various Apple products will be unveiled on October 15th, as indicated.

“Get ready to celebrate this festive season with Apple. Exciting offers are coming your way on 15 October," said Apple. The tech giant has meanwhile announced what they currently have in the store. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At present, Apple is extending the following offerings: According to Apple, you can enjoy six months of complimentary Apple Music when you purchase an iPhone, AirPods, or HomePod. You also have the option to personalize your AirPods, AirTag, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), or iPad with a combination of emojis, names, or numbers, all at no additional cost. You can opt for convenient monthly installments with No Cost EMI for three or six months through most major banks.

Furthermore, you have the opportunity to trade in your eligible current device with Apple Trade In, receiving instant credit to put towards your new purchase.

Meanwhile, during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Apple iPhone 11, originally priced at Rs. 43,900, is now available at an attractive discounted price of just Rs. 36,999. This translates to a substantial discount of 15 percent, and it applies to the 64GB internal storage variant of the device. Furthermore, you can enjoy even greater savings by utilizing eligible cards for your purchase. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When purchasing an iPhone 11 with an ICICI Bank Credit Card, one can enjoy a 10 percent discount, up to Rs. 1000, provided the minimum order amount is Rs. 5000. Additionally, customers can also avail of a 10 percent discount with Axis Bank and Citi Credit Cards, along with a potential Rs. 1000 discount on orders exceeding Rs. 5000.

Moreover, interested buyers have the opportunity to benefit from the exchange offer, potentially receiving up to Rs. 35000 off. All they need to do is exchange their old smartphone when purchasing the new iPhone 11.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!