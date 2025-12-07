Apple’s first foldable iPhone could be eSIM-only worldwide: Report

Apple’s upcoming iPhone Fold may ditch the physical SIM tray and go eSIM-only, according to a new leak. The foldable is tipped to feature a crease-free 7.8 inch inner display, A20 Pro chip, silicon carbon battery and a 24MP under display camera ahead of its expected 2026 launch.

Govind Choudhary
Updated7 Dec 2025, 06:44 AM IST
Apple will reportedly launch a 7.9 inch foldable iPhone in 2026. (AI generated image)
Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone is once again in the spotlight, with a new leak from China hinting at a potentially controversial design decision. If accurate, the forthcoming iPhone Fold could abandon the physical SIM tray entirely and rely solely on eSIM technology.

Foldable iPhone tipped to drop SIM tray

The leak comes from Chinese tipster Instant Digital, who wrote on Weibo that Apple’s debut foldable “will most likely come without a SIM card slot” and support only eSIM. While the technology is well established in many regions, the leaker noted that the change may cause friction in China, where eSIM services still lag behind global adoption.

Apple has been steadily steering its lineup toward a SIM-free future. If Apple extends that approach to the iPhone Fold, Indian buyers may need time to adjust, though the transition should be relatively smooth. Major operators such as Jio, Airtel and Vi already offer digital activation, meaning users can switch to eSIMs without visiting a physical store.

What the iPhone Fold may offer

Beyond connectivity changes, leaked details suggest the iPhone Fold could be one of Apple’s most technically ambitious devices. Reports point to a compact 5.5-inch outer display paired with a 7.8-inch foldable inner panel. One of the standout claims is that Apple may have solved the crease issue seen on most rival foldables, potentially delivering a seamless interior screen without a visible dip.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is likely to debut as the iPhone 18 Fold and is tipped to feature a book-style design similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold range.
The handset is rumoured to run on Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chip built on TSMC’s 2-nanometre process, a leap that should bring notable gains in performance and energy efficiency. Power may come from a new silicon-carbon battery type designed to increase capacity without adding bulk.

Design and camera expectations

Early leaks describe the device as roughly the thickness of two iPhone Air models stacked together, giving it a sturdier feel while remaining pocket-friendly for a foldable. Apple is also expected to push boundaries with its front camera, with reports suggesting a 24-megapixel under-display sensor that promises flagship-level quality without the usual compromises associated with hidden cameras.

Launch timeline

Although the iPhone Fold is not anticipated until late 2026, ongoing leaks suggest Apple is making steady progress behind the scenes. With eSIM-only designs likely to become the norm across its ecosystem, the company’s first foldable could arrive with both cutting-edge hardware and a forward-looking approach to connectivity.

