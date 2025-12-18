Apple’s first foldable iPhone could see limited availability after launch next year: Report

After years of wait, Apple is finally said to be launching its first ever foldable device, the iPhone Fold, next year. However, a new leak has revealed that the phone could face supply shortages till the end of 2026.

The leak comes via analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who says that the development of the foldable iPhone is running behind earlier expectations. However, Kuo states that the iPhone Fold is still likely to be released in 2026. Earlier leaks suggest that the iPhone Fold could debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max next year, while the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 could be pushed to 2027.

Kuo says that the ‘early-stage yield and ramp-up challenges’ could mean that smooth shipments of the foldable iPhone may not occur until 2027.

“With limited supply and expected strong demand, the foldable iPhone could be facing shortages until at least the end of 2026,” the analyst says.

The warning by Kuo highlights that the foldable phone could face challenges as it goes into mass production. Earlier reports had suggested that Foxconn could begin production of the iPhone Fold by the end of 2025, but it seems those plans may have hit a roadblock. With a lack of credible inputs on the same, it is hard to know exactly what may have gone wrong.

In the past, there was also a forecast by Mizuho Securities that suggested that the iPhone Fold launch could be pushed to 2027 if Apple takes more time to finalise some key details of the phone, such as its hinge mechanism.

What’s expected from iPhone Fold? Leaks suggest that the iPhone Fold could come in a book-style fold, rather than the clamshell “flip” style design seen on the Galaxy Flip 7. The phone could feature a 7.6–7.8-inch inner display, while the outer display could pack a 5.2–5.5-inch screen.

The foldable iPhone is said to feature a thickness of around 9–9.5mm when folded and 4.5–4.8mm when unfolded.

The device could feature Touch ID on the side, come with a titanium chassis, and include an under-display camera along with a creaseless display. It is expected to be powered by the A20 Pro chipset and could launch as an eSIM-only variant.