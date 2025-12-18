Apple’s first foldable iPhone could see limited availability after launch next year: Report

The iPhone Fold is expected to launch in 2026, but supply issues may lead to shortages until the end of that year. Production delays have been reported, and the device may feature a 7.6-7.8 inch inner display and a titanium chassis.

Aman Gupta
Updated18 Dec 2025, 10:13 PM IST
Apple will reportedly launch a 7.9 inch foldable iPhone in 2026. (AI generated image)
Apple will reportedly launch a 7.9 inch foldable iPhone in 2026. (AI generated image)

After years of wait, Apple is finally said to be launching its first ever foldable device, the iPhone Fold, next year. However, a new leak has revealed that the phone could face supply shortages till the end of 2026.

The leak comes via analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who says that the development of the foldable iPhone is running behind earlier expectations. However, Kuo states that the iPhone Fold is still likely to be released in 2026. Earlier leaks suggest that the iPhone Fold could debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max next year, while the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 could be pushed to 2027.

You may be interested in

Discount

6% OFF

Apple iPhone Air

Apple iPhone Air

  • CheckSpace Black
  • Check256GB/512GB/1TB Storage
  • Check6.5 inch Display Size
mazon

₹112900

₹119900

Get This

Apple iPhone 17

Apple iPhone 17

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB Storage
lipkart

₹82900

Get This

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

  • CheckSilver
  • Check12GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB Storage
lipkart

₹134900

Get This

Apple iPhone 18 Fold

Apple iPhone 18 Fold

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB/1TB Storage
  • Check5.8/7.8-inch Display Size

₹199990

Check Details

Apple iPhone 18 Pro

Apple iPhone 18 Pro

  • Check12GB RAM
  • Check128GB/512GB/1TB Storage
  • Check6.2 inch Display Size

₹143990

Check Details

Apple iPhone 18 Air

Apple iPhone 18 Air

  • Check8GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB/1TB Storage
  • Check6.3-inch Display Size

₹119900

Check Details

Oppo Reno 15 5G

Oppo Reno 15 5G

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage
  • Check6.32-inch Display Size

₹39990

Check Details

Discount

13% OFF

OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • CheckMint Breeze
  • CheckUpto 16GB RAM
  • Check1TB Storage
mazon

₹47999

₹54999

Get This

OPPO Reno 15 Mini

OPPO Reno 15 Mini

  • Check8GB RAM
  • Check128GB or 256GB Storage
  • Check6.32-inch Display Size

₹39999

Check Details

OnePlus Ace 6T

OnePlus Ace 6T

  • CheckBlack
  • Check12GB/16GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB Storage

₹44999

Check Details

Find more mobilesArrow Icon

Kuo says that the ‘early-stage yield and ramp-up challenges’ could mean that smooth shipments of the foldable iPhone may not occur until 2027.

“With limited supply and expected strong demand, the foldable iPhone could be facing shortages until at least the end of 2026,” the analyst says.

The warning by Kuo highlights that the foldable phone could face challenges as it goes into mass production. Earlier reports had suggested that Foxconn could begin production of the iPhone Fold by the end of 2025, but it seems those plans may have hit a roadblock. With a lack of credible inputs on the same, it is hard to know exactly what may have gone wrong.

In the past, there was also a forecast by Mizuho Securities that suggested that the iPhone Fold launch could be pushed to 2027 if Apple takes more time to finalise some key details of the phone, such as its hinge mechanism.

What’s expected from iPhone Fold?

Leaks suggest that the iPhone Fold could come in a book-style fold, rather than the clamshell “flip” style design seen on the Galaxy Flip 7. The phone could feature a 7.6–7.8-inch inner display, while the outer display could pack a 5.2–5.5-inch screen.

The foldable iPhone is said to feature a thickness of around 9–9.5mm when folded and 4.5–4.8mm when unfolded.

The device could feature Touch ID on the side, come with a titanium chassis, and include an under-display camera along with a creaseless display. It is expected to be powered by the A20 Pro chipset and could launch as an eSIM-only variant.

There have been various leaks about the pricing of the iPhone Fold, but estimates vary widely, ranging from $1,800 to as high as $2,500.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsApple’s first foldable iPhone could see limited availability after launch next year: Report
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.